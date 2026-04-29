Gajendra Jangid steps back as Cars24 CMO stays with Crashfree
Business
After 11 years, Cars24 co-founder Gajendra Jangid is stepping back from his chief marketing officer role.
He's not disappearing completely: he'll still be involved with the brand and its road safety project, Crashfree.
This follows another big change earlier this year, when Himanshu Ratnoo left as CEO of the India used-car business.
Cars24 plans IPO, posts ₹651cr April-September
Even with these leadership shifts, Cars24 is gearing up for an IPO in the next six to 12 months.
CEO Vikram Chopra pointed out that the company saw an 18% jump in adjusted net revenue (₹651 crore for April-September FY26) and is feeling confident about tapping into India's massive used-car market.