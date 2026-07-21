Galaxy Digital launches $5 million initiative for bitcoin quantum security
Galaxy Digital just kicked off a $5 million initiative to help protect bitcoin against future risks from quantum computers.
The goal? Support developers building tools like quantum-resistant signatures and wallet upgrades, so bitcoin can stay safe as tech evolves.
Galaxy is also inviting other companies to join in and speed up the shift toward stronger security.
Quantum threat could expose 7 million bitcoin
Right now, bitcoin's security is solid, but experts warn that powerful quantum computers could eventually crack it.
If nothing's done, nearly 7 million bitcoins (about $461 billion) could be vulnerable down the road.
Moving to safer tech will take years of teamwork across the crypto world, and with governments investing billions in quantum research, there's real urgency to get ahead of these threats.