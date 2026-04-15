Gallup finds half of US workers use AI, 28% weekly
Business
According to a new Gallup report, half of US employees are now using AI tools on the job, a noticeable jump from last quarter.
But here's the catch: only 28% actually use these tools a few times each week, showing that while AI is everywhere, most people aren't fully making it part of their daily workflow yet.
AI management costs 51 workdays annually
A separate study found that workers are losing almost 8 hours a week just managing AI (think moving data around or tweaking prompts).
That's about 51 workdays each year lost to tech hassles.
Both reports point out that companies need smarter ways to integrate AI so it actually saves time and helps people focus on real work.