Gartner forecasts India's IT spend ₹16.9 trillion by 2027
India's IT scene is about to get a big upgrade: spending is expected to reach ₹16.9 trillion by 2027, up 10.6% over 2026, says a new Gartner report.
The main drivers? More investment in AI, cloud tech, data centers, and cybersecurity as India aims to boost its global standing and digital independence.
India software and cloud investments surge
Software spending alone could hit ₹2.6 trillion thanks to the rising demand for AI-powered apps.
Cloud services (IaaS) are seeing explosive growth, up 40.3% over 2026, especially in sectors like finance that need more digital muscle.
Data center investments are also ramping up with government support and big tech backing, while cybersecurity keeps getting more attention as India positions itself as a global tech hub.