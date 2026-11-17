Gartner: India tech spending to reach ₹16.9tn by 2027
India's tech spending is on track to hit ₹16.9 trillion by 2027, up 10.6% year-on-year, says Gartner.
The main drivers? Heavy investment in data centers, cloud infrastructure, and software to keep up with the growing demand for AI.
Notably, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is expected to grow fastest at 40.3%, showing how quickly businesses are moving toward cloud solutions.
Government, finance drive Indian AI infrastructure
AI isn't just a buzzword: it's actually shifting where money goes in India's tech scene.
Government and finance are leading the push for bigger, better infrastructure to handle advanced AI tools.
With automation on the rise, India's old model of relying on cheap labor is evolving fast. Now it's all about building strong AI systems to stay ahead globally.