India's tech spending is on track to hit ₹16.9 trillion by 2027, up 10.6% year-on-year, says Gartner.

The main drivers? Heavy investment in data centers, cloud infrastructure, and software to keep up with the growing demand for AI.

Notably, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is expected to grow fastest at 40.3%, showing how quickly businesses are moving toward cloud solutions.