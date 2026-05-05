Gartner survey finds AI job cuts without guaranteed profit gains

Gartner's Poitevin urges AI collaboration roles

The survey looked at 350 global business executives from organizations with annual revenue of at least $1 billion or equivalent.

Helen Poitevin of Gartner points out that companies get better results when they invest in roles that help humans work alongside AI, not just replace them.

By 2028-29, these technologies are actually expected to create more jobs than they cut, so the future looks more like humans and AI teaming up than competing.