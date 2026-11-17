Gartner's Arun Chandrasekaran warns India risks missing AI economic benefits
India is becoming a go-to spot for AI companies looking for data, especially in fields like robotics and physical AI.
But here's the thing: according to Gartner's Arun Chandrasekaran, unless India steps up its data privacy rules and strengthens data privacy and data-sharing frameworks, it might miss out on real economic benefits, even though its data is powering global AI.
Chandrasekaran urges India build multilingual AI
Right now, AI companies like OpenAI are seeking Indian data, but that doesn't translate into much value for Indian businesses.
Chandrasekaran suggests India should focus on building cool local AI tools, like speech recognition that works across all our languages, instead of trying to beat the US or China at their own game.
To really cash in on the AI boom, India also needs better tech infrastructure and higher-quality data.