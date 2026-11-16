Gary Gensler warns AI investment bubble could hurt the economy
Gary Gensler, former head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, says the rush to invest in artificial intelligence might be heading for trouble.
Companies are borrowing big to fund the build-out, and some estimates put annual investment in AI infrastructure, including data centers and advanced chips, at about $800 billion a year.
Gensler worries these huge bets may not pay off, drawing comparisons to past tech bubbles that ended badly for the economy.
Neoclouds' debt could force asset sales
Gensler points out that neocloud companies (the ones powering AI with cloud services) are especially vulnerable because they're taking on heavy debt.
If their returns drop, it could force them to sell off expensive equipment at a loss, hurting both lenders and the wider market.
Euro-area households also have a lot riding on US tech stocks (€440 billion), largely through investment funds, so any downturn could ripple overseas.
Still, some experts believe this AI wave is just part of progress, not a bubble about to burst.