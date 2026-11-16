Gary Gensler, former head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, says the rush to invest in artificial intelligence might be heading for trouble.

Companies are borrowing big to fund the build-out, and some estimates put annual investment in AI infrastructure, including data centers and advanced chips, at about $800 billion a year.

Gensler worries these huge bets may not pay off, drawing comparisons to past tech bubbles that ended badly for the economy.