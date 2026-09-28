Gates Foundation commits $400 million to help 10 million Americans

Gates plans to donate virtually all of his personal wealth over the next 20 years (from his May 2025 announcement through Dec. 31, 2045), with all foundation funds being used up by 2045.

The first rollout of these AI tools will focus on schools serving low-income communities, paired with teacher training and outside evaluations.

Gates says he wants these tools to serve underserved communities, not just chase profits, and teachers will stay central in the classroom as tech evolves.