Gates Foundation commits $400 million to help 10 million Americans
The Gates Foundation is putting $400 million into AI-powered education tools, aiming to help up to 10 million more Americans earn credentials of value by 2045.
Its big-picture goal? Use smart tutoring tech to close learning gaps and make quality education more accessible, especially for students who need it most.
Bill Gates to give away fortune
Gates plans to donate virtually all of his personal wealth over the next 20 years (from his May 2025 announcement through Dec. 31, 2045), with all foundation funds being used up by 2045.
The first rollout of these AI tools will focus on schools serving low-income communities, paired with teacher training and outside evaluations.
Gates says he wants these tools to serve underserved communities, not just chase profits, and teachers will stay central in the classroom as tech evolves.