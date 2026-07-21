Gates Foundation review finds no financial ties to Jeffrey Epstein

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation just wrapped up an independent review to address questions about any financial ties with Jeffrey Epstein, and found none.

CEO Mark Suzman, backed by Bill Gates and the board, brought in WilmerHale to dig through records and interview more than 50 staff members.

The review uncovered only two brief connections between 2011 and 2014: one project idea that never happened, and a grant for polio work that followed all usual checks.