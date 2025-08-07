Next Article
Gaurav Banerjee takes charge as CII M&E Council Chairman
Gaurav Banerjee, who leads Sony Pictures Networks India, is now the new Chairman of CII's National Council on Media & Entertainment for 2025-26.
With over 20 years in the industry and current experience as BARC India's Chairman, he's set to guide the council as it aims to boost India's media scene globally.
His plans for the council
Banerjee says he's focused on making policies simpler, fighting piracy, and keeping content trustworthy.
He also wants to bring more tech into the mix and help upskill people in areas like animation and VFX—teaming up with institutes like the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies.
The council will work on making Indian content shine worldwide while tackling challenges like monetization and data privacy.