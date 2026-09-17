Gaurav Gogoi and Manish Tewari deny backing 0.4% MDR proposal
Business
The government just announced a proposed 0.4% MDR on eligible merchant UPI payments above ₹2,000 from October 15, and it's already causing a stir.
Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Manish Tewari say they never backed this move in finance committee meetings, stressing that no detailed MDR plan was ever discussed with them.
Officials deny GST rumors, cite consultations
Officials clarified in September 2026 that the MDR decision came after talking to regulators and payment companies.
They also shut down rumors about extra GST charges on UPI, saying any tax part will be handled through input tax credit.
Plus, the government promises digital payments will stay steady even after MDR kicks in on October 15, 2026.