This Skechers, Bugatti retailer has filed for IPO in India

Gaurik Fashions, which operates stores for Skechers, Guess and Bugatti in India, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) . The company aims to raise funds via a fresh issue of 62 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of eight lakh shares by Aries Opportunities Fund.

Fund utilization Funds to be utilized for expanding retail presence The funds raised through the IPO will be used to expand Gaurik Fashions' retail footprint. The company plans to open new stores for Skechers and invest in its subsidiaries, Gaurik Lifestyle and Nuvora Retail. Part of the proceeds will also be used to repay debt at both parent and subsidiary levels, along with fulfilling general corporate needs.

Company overview Company operates 59 stores across India Gaurik Fashions operates 59 stores across 14 states and union territories in India. Its stores are located in high-footfall areas such as DLF Mall of India and Select Citywalk. The company has an EBITDA margin of 26.14%, with its Skechers business generating an average revenue per square foot of ₹16,157 during the nine months ended December 2025.

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