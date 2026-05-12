This Skechers, Bugatti retailer has filed for IPO in India
What's the story
Gaurik Fashions, which operates stores for Skechers, Guess and Bugatti in India, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO). The company aims to raise funds via a fresh issue of 62 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of eight lakh shares by Aries Opportunities Fund.
Fund utilization
Funds to be utilized for expanding retail presence
The funds raised through the IPO will be used to expand Gaurik Fashions' retail footprint. The company plans to open new stores for Skechers and invest in its subsidiaries, Gaurik Lifestyle and Nuvora Retail. Part of the proceeds will also be used to repay debt at both parent and subsidiary levels, along with fulfilling general corporate needs.
Company overview
Company operates 59 stores across India
Gaurik Fashions operates 59 stores across 14 states and union territories in India. Its stores are located in high-footfall areas such as DLF Mall of India and Select Citywalk. The company has an EBITDA margin of 26.14%, with its Skechers business generating an average revenue per square foot of ₹16,157 during the nine months ended December 2025.
Brand portfolio
Gaurik Fashions has partnered with several global brands
Gaurik Fashions has partnered with globally recognized brands across footwear, apparel, and also accessories categories. The company was founded in 2017 and started as a distributor of sportswear and lifestyle brands. It later expanded into retail by launching an exclusive brand outlet for Skechers in 2019. Since then, it has added Bugatti to its portfolio through franchise-based operations and entered a distribution partnership with Luxottica for premium eyewear brands like Ray-Ban.