Adani launches 'Vande Bharatam' to scout innovators across India
What's the story
Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, has launched 'Vande Bharatam,' a national initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing innovators and entrepreneurs from all parts of India. The program, which was unveiled on Gautam's 64th birthday, will cover all 36 states and union territories as well as over 800 districts across the country.
Program details
Eligibility and application process
The 'Vande Bharatam' initiative seeks to democratize opportunity by inviting participants from cities, towns, and villages, regardless of age or educational background. Applicants can submit ideas, prototypes, early-stage ventures, or established businesses in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, sustainability, agriculture, traditional crafts, and community-led solutions. Special tracks will be available for women, tribal entrepreneurs, rural innovators, and entrepreneurs with physical disabilities.
Adani's statement
Opportunity has not always reached every corner of the country
"When I began my journey, I had nothing. Everything I am and everything I have achieved was given to me by the soil of Bharat," said Adani while launching the initiative. He added that "there is no shortage of talent in our nation, but opportunity has not always reached every corner of the country."
Talent discovery
'Vande Bharatam' to discover innovators and entrepreneurs
Adani further noted that "India has built one of the world's largest start-up ecosystems, yet most founders still emerge from a handful of cities." He said 'Vande Bharatam' is an effort to discover innovators and entrepreneurs whose ideas deserve recognition, support, and a larger platform. The program invites every Indian with the courage to build and determination to create to participate in this initiative.
Program benefits
Finalists will be invited to Ahmedabad for an intensive program
The 'Vande Bharatam' initiative provides finalists with access to industry leaders, incubation support, strategic partnerships, prize money, and category-based recognitions. After state and regional evaluations, 75 finalists will be invited to Ahmedabad for an intensive program with mentorship sessions with investors and business leaders. The Grand Finale is scheduled around Independence Day and will mark the start of an ongoing engagement platform connecting participants with mentors, investors, industry leaders, and fellow innovators.