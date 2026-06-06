Gautam Adani is Asia's richest person again

Global rank

Adani is now the 23rd richest person globally

According to Forbes's real-time billionaire list, Gautam Adani is now the 23rd richest person in the world. He is followed by Ambani and Son in Asia's rankings. Notably, Adani was the second biggest daily gainer on Friday with his net worth increasing by $2.5 billion. Legendary investor Warren Buffett saw even bigger gains with his net worth jumping by $3 billion on the same day.