Next Article
Gautam Adani steps down as Executive Chairman of Adani Ports
Big change at Adani Ports: Gautam Adani has stepped down as Executive Chairman and will take on a new role as Non-Executive Chairman starting August 5, 2025.
Alongside this, Manish Kejriwal is joining the board as an Additional Non-Executive Director for an initial term of three years.
Adani Ports posts 21% jump in quarterly revenue
Even with these top-level changes, Adani Ports isn't slowing down—it just posted a 21% jump in quarterly revenue.
The company's logistics business doubled its numbers and marine operations nearly tripled, according to CEO Ashwani Gupta.
Plus, Adani Ports now handles almost 28% of India's cargo market and leads in containers, with new international projects like the Colombo West Terminal ramping up capacity.