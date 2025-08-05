Gautam Adani steps down as Executive Chairman of Adani Ports

Adani Ports posts 21% jump in quarterly revenue

Even with these top-level changes, Adani Ports isn't slowing down—it just posted a 21% jump in quarterly revenue.

The company's logistics business doubled its numbers and marine operations nearly tripled, according to CEO Ashwani Gupta.

Plus, Adani Ports now handles almost 28% of India's cargo market and leads in containers, with new international projects like the Colombo West Terminal ramping up capacity.