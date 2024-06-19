In brief Simplifying... In brief Proxy firm IiAS has advised against the reappointment of Gautam Singhania at Raymond due to concerns over his high remuneration and lack of clarity in the proposed pay structure.

Singhania, who is currently facing allegations of domestic violence and misuse of company funds, received around ₹20 crore in FY24 and is expected to receive ₹23 crore in FY25.

The firm's concerns also include the absence of a maximum cap on remuneration and undisclosed performance targets for commission payment.

Singhania is a board member of Raymond since 1990

Proxy firm advises against Gautam Singhania's reappointment at Raymond

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:23 pm Jun 19, 202404:23 pm

What's the story Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), a prominent proxy advisory firm, has publicly opposed the reappointment of Gautam Singhania, as Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond. The firm has also advised against his return to the firm's board as a director. According to IiAS, Singhania is due for retirement as director by rotation. The firm has urged shareholders to protect the company from this intra-promoter clash, by voting against Singhania's reappointment.

Legal issues

Singhania faces allegations amid reappointment controversy

Singhania, a board member of Raymond since 1990, is currently undergoing divorce proceedings. His estranged wife, Nawaz Modi, has leveled accusations of domestic violence and misuse of company funds for personal benefits, against him. However, it remains unclear whether Raymond's board has requested an independent investigation into these allegations, as no update has been issued since their last statement in December 2023.

Criticism

IiAS criticizes Singhania's pay package

IiAS has also criticized Singhania's proposed remuneration structure for the period from July 2024 to June 2027, labeling it as higher than regulatory thresholds and peers. In FY24, Singhania received around ₹20 crore in remuneration and is estimated to receive around ₹23 crore in FY25. The structure allows for payment in excess of 5% of the company's profits, potentially exceeding ₹35 crore.

Concerns raised

Concerns over Singhania's remuneration structure

IiAS has raised concerns over the lack of a maximum cap on remuneration, absence of disclosed performance targets for commission payment, and uncertainty about clawback clauses in the remuneration structure. "Given the high level of remuneration in the past, and the lack of clarity in the proposed remuneration structure, we do not support the resolution," the firm stated. Raymond is scheduled to conduct its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 27.