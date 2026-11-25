GDP update enables Indian states to estimate household consumption expenditure
Indian states are about to get better tools for tracking economic growth, thanks to new data on what people actually spend at home.
Announced as part of a GDP update, this move could soon let states have their own estimates of household consumption expenditure in their economic reports, something they've been missing until now.
Govt committee backs surveys and data
The proposed system uses surveys and official databases (like bank deposits, loans, insurance, and electricity use) to estimate what households are spending.
A government committee led by former IIM Ahmedabad professor Ravindra H Dholakia wants states to use their own local data instead of relying on old fixed formulas.
This should make state GDP stats more accurate and way more useful for planning things that actually affect people's lives.