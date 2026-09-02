GeM uses AI tools to flag 10.1L pricing anomalies
India's Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is getting smarter with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, spotting pricing issues across its massive online procurement platform.
CEO Mihir Kumar shared that a price-gap analysis tool has already flagged around 10.1 lakh product offerings where prices stray from market norms.
This tech upgrade is part of a bigger push: over 20 AI tools now help catch inconsistencies before products even go live.
GeM removes over 90,000 noncompliant listings
Thanks to these automated checks, GeM has removed over 90,000 listings that didn't meet standards.
The platform also uses data analytics to watch for unusual buyer and seller activity; where the data provides sufficient grounds, sellers can be suspended and suspected irregularities involving buyers are referred to the concerned government department for investigation and action.
With plans to expand into demand forecasting, GeM aims to make procurement smarter for everyone involved.