GeM uses AI tools to flag 10.1L pricing anomalies

India's Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is getting smarter with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, spotting pricing issues across its massive online procurement platform.

CEO Mihir Kumar shared that a price-gap analysis tool has already flagged around 10.1 lakh product offerings where prices stray from market norms.

This tech upgrade is part of a bigger push: over 20 AI tools now help catch inconsistencies before products even go live.