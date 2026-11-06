Gen Z bookings up 73% drive Diwali travel boom
Travel during Diwali is booming this year, with Cleartrip saying Gen Z bookings are up 73% compared with last year.
Gen Z is at the heart of this trend, choosing eco-friendly spots and planning longer trips, both in India and abroad.
Hotel reservations jumped over 231%, solo hotel bookings rose over 75%, and quick weekend getaways now make up over one-third of hotel bookings.
Gavin Ramsay: international trips, earlier bookings
Gavin Ramsay, chief growth and marketing officer at The One Group of Hotels, Sri Lanka, notes that more travelers are looking for quieter, greener options to spend time and longer stays.
International trips are also on the rise: people are spending ₹75,000 to ₹90,000 per person and booking their holidays well in advance.
As Ramsay puts it, "This year, however, we have seen a positive shift, with bookings being confirmed much earlier, in some cases as early as a month prior to arrival."