Gen Z embraces startups as LinkedIn shows 383% founder jump
India's Gen Z is all about starting up: LinkedIn saw a massive 383% jump in young professionals calling themselves "Founder" since 2022.
Nearly everyone surveyed (94%) from this generation dreams of launching their own business, and 70% say they plan to get started with a business or side hustle in the next three years.
Indian interest in entrepreneurship at 85%
It's not just Gen Z feeling entrepreneurial: 85% of Indians overall say they'd like to start a business, which is almost double the global average.
This growing interest shows how building something new is becoming a top career choice, with entrepreneurship having growing appeal as a career option.