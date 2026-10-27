General Compute raises $100 million Series A for inference chips
General Compute, a neocloud startup, just landed $100 million in Series A funding led by Blackbird Ventures and Abstract Ventures.
This is a big deal, especially since the neocloud space has been rocky lately: think CoreWeave's stock struggles and Elon Musk predicting more companies will merge.
General Compute stands out by focusing on special inference chips designed for specific AI tasks.
General Compute repurposes mining sites
Instead of building massive new data centers, General Compute reuses old bitcoin-mining sites and rents existing spaces to run its tech, which is pretty smart for keeping costs down and scaling fast.
co-founder and CEO Finn Puklowski says they're aiming to hit 75 megawatts of computing power by 2027, helping developers launch AI services quickly with their bare-metal servers.
Even with this funding boost, the team is staying focused on growing in the fast-moving world of AI compute.