During Biden's tenure, GM had heavily invested in expanding EV production

General Motors reports $7B loss after scaling back EV plans

By Mudit Dube 05:20 pm Jan 09, 202605:20 pm

What's the story

General Motors (GM) has announced a major financial setback, estimating a one-time earnings hit of $7.1 billion in its upcoming quarterly results. The Detroit-based automaker's fourth-quarter results will be impacted by $6 billion in charges related to its withdrawal from electric vehicle (EV) investments. The remaining $1.1 billion loss relates to restructuring costs in China. This massive earnings hit comes after a similar $1.6 billion write-down in Q3 following US policy shifts under President Donald Trump.