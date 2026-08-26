Generalist hits $3 billion valuation after nearly $200 million Series B
Generalist, a robotics startup launched in 2024, just hit a $3 billion valuation after raising nearly $200 million, led by 8VC.
This brings their Series B total to $600 million, up from the $2 billion mark they reached with a big round back in June.
The company's rapid growth is turning heads across the tech world.
Generalist trains robots using short videos
Generalist builds AI models that teach robots new tasks just by watching short videos, a pretty cool leap for automation.
Generalist has drawn support from major investors like Radical Ventures, NVIDIA, and Bezos Expeditions.
Still, they're up against heavyweights like Physical Intelligence ($11 billion) and Skild AI ($14 billion), showing that the race to smarter robots is really heating up, even if there are still some tough challenges ahead.