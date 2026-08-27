Generative AI reshapes job applications, Taggd CEO highlights recruiter shifts
Applying for jobs looks pretty different these days, thanks to generative AI.
Devashish Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Taggd, says tools can now rewrite resumes, boost keywords for tracking systems, and tailor each application.
Because of this, recruiters are relying more on structured interviews and real work samples to find the right fit.
TARA speeds matching, Taggd warns overselling
AI helps strong candidates highlight their skills, but it also makes it easier for people with less experience to oversell themselves.
Taggd's solution is a "humantic" approach: AI does the first screening, but real recruiters double-check claims and judge expertise.
Their new assistant TARA speeds up matching talent, but Sharma points out that human judgment is still key for trust and picking the best person.