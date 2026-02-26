Generative AI won't kill IT services: Cognizant's Babak Hodjat

Cognizant's $1B bet on generative AI

Cognizant is doubling down on AI: their San Francisco lab holds 61 US patents and the company runs over 100 internal agents that handled more than 11 million transactions in three months—helping teams work smarter and faster.

They're also putting big money into the future with a $1 billion Generative AI commitment and a Bengaluru AI Lab (opening year not specified).

The goal? Help clients handle new tech without getting lost in the hype.