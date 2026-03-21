Sun, Dr Reddy's, Glenmark launch their generic Ozempic-rivals in India

Leading Indian pharmaceutical companies, Sun Pharma , Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Glenmark, and Zydus Lifesciences have launched their generic versions of semaglutide injections. The move comes after the original molecule behind popular drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy lost patent protection in India. The new generic versions are significantly cheaper than the innovator brand by Novo Nordisk.

Company 1 Sun Pharma launches Sematrinity and Noveltreat Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has launched its semaglutide injection under the brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity. The company claims that Noveltreat is indicated for chronic weight management in adults, while Sematrinity is meant for treating adults with an insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus. Both products are available in multiple dose strengths to cater to different patient needs.

Costs Weekly therapy cost starts at ₹900 Sun Pharma has made its semaglutide injections more affordable than the original brand. The weekly therapy cost for Noveltreat ranges from ₹900 to ₹2,000, while Sematrinity costs between ₹750 and ₹1,300. Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director at Sun Pharma, said the launch of Noveltreat and Sematrinity is an endeavor to provide a high-quality, affordable therapy to a wider patient community in India.

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Company 2 Dr Reddy's launches Obeda for type-2 diabetes management Dr Reddy's Laboratories has also launched its injectable semaglutide under the brand name Obeda. This product is specifically designed for type 2 diabetes management in India. The Obeda injection comes in a pre-filled, disposable pen for subcutaneous, once-a-week administration. Each pen of both strengths shall deliver a minimum of four weekly doses at a cost of ₹4,200 per month.

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Company 3 Glenmark introduces GLIPIQ Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has brought its generic version of semaglutide injection under the brand name GLIPIQ. The company says that this product significantly reduces the cost barrier to start therapy in India and offers a more affordable entry point into this class of treatment. "With GLIPIQ, we are setting a new benchmark in affordability for GLP-1 therapy," said Alok Malik, President and Business Head, India Formulations, at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.