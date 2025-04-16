What's the story

Anmol Singh Jaggi, co-founder of Gensol Engineering, is under the scanner of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for funding his extravagant lifestyle using company money.

The regulatory body passed an interim order against him, which states he bought a multi-crore apartment, had dirhams (UAE currency) worth nearly ₹2 crore, and spent ₹26 lakh on golf gear.

He also indulged in spa sessions with bills running into lakhs.