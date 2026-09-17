Geojit Financial Services gives 'Subscribe' recommendation for SS Retail IPO
Thinking about investing? Geojit Financial Services just gave a "Subscribe" nod to the SS Retail IPO, as on September 16, 2026.
SS Retail, incorporated in 2016, now runs 503 stores, making it West India's biggest mobile retail chain and third-largest in India among peers.
It focuses on tier II and tier III cities with brands like SS Mobile and Mobile Exchange Wala.
SS Retail grows to 503 stores
SS Retail's store count rose from 236 in FY24 to 503 in FY26, showing off a solid about 46% annual growth rate.
Its plan is all about expanding what it offers and making stores more efficient.
With India's mobile market set to jump from ₹4.2 trillion in fiscal 2026 to ₹6.2 trillion by fiscal 2030, Geojit sees real long-term potential here, especially since SS Retail operates primarily across Tier II/III markets.