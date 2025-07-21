Next Article
German defense firm opens new factory in Tamil Nadu
German company RENK Group AG just opened a new factory in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu.
This 7,000 sq m facility is part of the Defence Industrial Corridor and highlights RENK's growing role in India's defense upgrades—they've already worked on big projects like the Arjun tank and INS Vikrant.
'Statement of trust, partnership, and future ambition'
The Shoolagiri plant is all about building for India, by India. Praveen Mohan, CEO of RENK India, called it "a statement of trust, partnership, and future ambition."
The team will make gear units for cement mills, power sector gearboxes, and couplings for new energy tech.
RENK isn't small either—they pulled in €1.14 billion in the fiscal year 2024 across military vehicles, naval systems, and more.
```