German defense firm opens new factory in Tamil Nadu

'Statement of trust, partnership, and future ambition'

The Shoolagiri plant is all about building for India, by India. Praveen Mohan, CEO of RENK India, called it "a statement of trust, partnership, and future ambition."

The team will make gear units for cement mills, power sector gearboxes, and couplings for new energy tech.

RENK isn't small either—they pulled in €1.14 billion in the fiscal year 2024 across military vehicles, naval systems, and more.

