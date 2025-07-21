RBI proposes major changes to how banks handle digital services Business Jul 21, 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just dropped draft rules to boost digital banking security and put customers in the driver's seat.

Banks won't be able to show you third-party products on their apps or sites unless RBI says it's okay, and you'll have to actually say "yes" before using any new digital service.

RBI is also asking for public feedback on these ideas until August 11, 2025.