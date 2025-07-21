Vivo tops India smartphone market as shipments rise 7%: Canalys

Samsung followed with a 16% share, while OPPO and Xiaomi tied for third at five million units each. Realme rounded out the top five. Vivo's win this quarter comes down to smart partnerships and some pretty effective marketing moves.

Demand likely to slow down later this year

Analysts at Canalys say future growth will depend less on flashy new phones and more on how well brands manage their supply chains and stores—especially as we head into festival season.

Still, they're hinting that demand could slow down later this year, so it might not all be smooth sailing ahead.