Vivo tops India smartphone market as shipments rise 7%: Canalys
India's smartphone scene just got a boost—shipments jumped 7% in April-June 2025, hitting 39 million units.
Thanks to fresh launches and retailers gearing up for festival season, Vivo grabbed the top spot with a solid 21% market share (8.1 million phones shipped).
Here are the top 5 brands this quarter
Samsung followed with a 16% share, while OPPO and Xiaomi tied for third at five million units each. Realme rounded out the top five.
Vivo's win this quarter comes down to smart partnerships and some pretty effective marketing moves.
Demand likely to slow down later this year
Analysts at Canalys say future growth will depend less on flashy new phones and more on how well brands manage their supply chains and stores—especially as we head into festival season.
Still, they're hinting that demand could slow down later this year, so it might not all be smooth sailing ahead.