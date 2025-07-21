Next Article
Why QuantumScape stock is crashing today
QuantumScape shares dropped almost 17% on Monday, snapping back after a big run-up fueled by buzz around its new "Cobra" battery tech.
The dip mostly came from investors cashing in profits after the stock jumped from about $9.50 to over $14.50.
Why the stock is dropping
QuantumScape is still pre-revenue, and some folks worry the stock got ahead of itself.
Plus, the whole EV sector is struggling right now—big carmakers are slowing down production, which adds more pressure.
What's next for QuantumScape?
All eyes are on QuantumScape's Q2 earnings report coming July 23.
Investors want updates on partnerships and whether the company can actually ramp up production of its Cobra separator—a key step if they want to turn their battery breakthrough into real-world success.