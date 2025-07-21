Why QuantumScape stock is crashing today

QuantumScape is still pre-revenue, and some folks worry the stock got ahead of itself. Plus, the whole EV sector is struggling right now—big carmakers are slowing down production, which adds more pressure.

What's next for QuantumScape?

All eyes are on QuantumScape's Q2 earnings report coming July 23.

Investors want updates on partnerships and whether the company can actually ramp up production of its Cobra separator—a key step if they want to turn their battery breakthrough into real-world success.