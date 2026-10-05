German Green Steel and Power lists, raises ₹303.9cr IPO proceeds
Business
German Green Steel and Power just made its stock market debut, kicking things off at ₹143.50 on the BSE, a 3.24% premium from its IPO price of ₹139.
The NSE saw a similar start at ₹142, showing early excitement from investors.
German green steel and power oversubscribed
The IPO was a hit, oversubscribed 30.42 times overall as investors rushed in.
With ₹303.9 crore raised, the company plans to ramp up manufacturing and build a hybrid wind-solar power plant, pushing both growth and greener energy moves.