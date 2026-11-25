Germany's GDP grew just 0.1% July to September, data shows
Germany's economy barely grew last quarter: GDP was up only 0.1% from July to September, which is even lower than first thought.
The drop is mostly because retail sales took a hit in September and exports were weaker in the third quarter, showing how Europe's biggest economy is still struggling with global uncertainty.
Exports fall 1% investment drops 1.2%
Key sectors like exports fell by 1%, and gross investment dropped 1.2% compared with the previous quarter, so companies are clearly being cautious.
Even though people and the government spent a bit more, it was not enough to make up for declines elsewhere.
Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and persistent challenges are making it tough for Germany to bounce back right now.