Germany's GDP rises 0.2% April to June, led by exports
Business
Germany's economy managed a small comeback, growing by 0.2% between April and June this year, thanks mostly to stronger exports.
This beat what experts were expecting, since they thought gross domestic product (GDP) would only rise by 0.1%.
It's a sign that things are picking up after a slow start to 2026.
Germany domestic demand weak, investment down
While exports gave Germany a lift, people at home weren't spending much, and businesses cut back on investments.
So, even though the country is leaning on global demand, its own domestic economy is still struggling to keep up.
Investors are now watching for more economic updates to see if this momentum sticks around for the rest of the year.