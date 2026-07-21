GHV Infra Projects rises as Sensex and Nifty open lower
Business
While most stocks slipped on Tuesday, GHV Infra Projects stood out with a 1.25% rise to ₹225.95 in early trading.
The rest of the market was not so lucky: Sensex and Nifty both opened lower than their previous closes.
GHV Infra profits triple 1,250cr contract
GHV Infra Projects' latest quarter was impressive: revenue shot up 67.25% to ₹213.6 crore, and profits tripled to ₹19.84 crore.
The company also landed a massive ₹1,250 crore contract for the Jalna-Nanded Expressway Connector in Maharashtra, set to finish in about 30 months.
Plus, their return ratios show they are making smart use of their capital.