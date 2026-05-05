GIFT City draws Gautam Adani firm, Bharti Airtel, Genpact treasuries

ArcelorMittal wins 2 treasury licenses

ArcelorMittal has secured licenses for two new treasury centers here, and more firms are lining up to join.

The big draw? Cheaper funding, lower taxes on sending profits abroad, and the option to hold dollar assets (which is handy with the rupee losing value).

Recent rule changes also let banks pay interest on current accounts; one foreign bank has started doing so so far, so it's no surprise that global companies are taking notice.