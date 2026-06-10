GIFT City opens 2nd Fintech residential program for fintech startups
GIFT City is calling early-stage fintech startups to join its second Fintech Residential Program, with applications open until July 5, 2026.
If you're building cool solutions in finance tech, this could be your shot to level up.
GIFT City residency plus online support
The six-month program offers three months living and working at GIFT City, plus three months of online support.
You'll get mentorship from industry pros, learn about real-world regulations, and connect with investors and partners.
Focus areas include cross-border finance, blockchain, GovTech, RegTech, and security, risk and compliance.
GIFT City targets 250 fintech startups
This initiative is part of GIFT City's plan to support 250 fintech startups over four years.
As Managing Director Sanjay Kaul puts it, "By bringing together start-ups, regulators, financial institutions, investors and industry experts, we are creating an environment that enables innovation, collaboration and responsible growth."