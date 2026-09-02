GIFT City's IFSC approves $54.02bn under RBI FCNR(B) swap

GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) has become a big player in bringing foreign money to India.

By August 31, 2026, its banking units had approved $54.02 billion under the RBI's FCNR(B) swap facility, with $52.8 billion already paid out.

August saw a huge jump (sanctions nearly doubled from $28.6 billion to over $54 billion) thanks to both Indian and global banks getting involved.