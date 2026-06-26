GIFT Nifty drops 150+ points amid global AI stock sell-off

Market outlook

Immediate upside target for Nifty at 24,500

The sharp decline in GIFT Nifty indicates that domestic markets may open lower, mirroring the weak global cues and ongoing caution around highly valued technology stocks. Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said despite the Nifty's failure to break above a falling trendline on the daily chart, it remains in a positive short-term trend. He added that as long as index holds above 23,800, the trend is likely to remain positive with an immediate upside target of 24,500.