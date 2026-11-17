Giga Energy signs $1B, 10-year lease for 60-megawatt AI datacenter
Giga Energy just signed a about $1 billion, 10-year lease to build a 60-megawatt data center in Hunt County, Texas.
The move shows how serious the tech world is about ramping up infrastructure as AI keeps demanding more and more computing power.
Project Clay features closed-loop cooling
Dubbed Project Clay, the new data center will be fully developed and run by Giga Energy.
It's designed with a closed-loop cooling system (so it won't drain local water supplies) and construction is set to finish in under eight months.
With operations expected to start by spring 2027, the project is part of a broader expansion to meet soaring demand for artificial intelligence computing.