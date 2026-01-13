GigaDevice Semiconductor's shares skyrocket 54% on Hong Kong debut

Based in Beijing , GigaDevice designs chips for everything from cars to consumer gadgets—think memory chips (NOR/SLC NAND Flash), microcontrollers, analog chips, and fingerprint sensors. The company is no small player either; it ranked second worldwide in NOR Flash market share according to a listing document submitted last year.

Other key details

GigaDevice plans to use its IPO cash for R&D, expanding production, building its brand, and possible acquisitions.

Profits are up too—the company earned 588 million yuan in the first half of 2025, a solid 14% jump from last year.

This listing follows hot competition in the chip world as China ramps up against global giants like Micron and NVIDIA.