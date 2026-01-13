Gold holds steady, silver cools off after record highs

Why's this happening—and what's next?

A lot of the action comes down to political drama shaking up the Federal Reserve, especially with former President Trump's repeated attacks adding to market jitters.

That's pushed traders toward gold and away from the dollar.

Looking ahead, Citigroup thinks things could get even wilder—predicting gold might hit $5,000 and silver could reach $100 within three months if global tensions and supply issues keep building.