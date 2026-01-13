Next Article
Gold holds steady, silver cools off after record highs
Business
Gold just settled at $4,588 an ounce after a wild ride past $4,600.
Silver had its own moment—spiking to a record $86.22 before dipping 1.4%.
Both metals have been on a tear lately, with gold up 64% and silver soaring nearly 147% in 2025 alone.
Why's this happening—and what's next?
A lot of the action comes down to political drama shaking up the Federal Reserve, especially with former President Trump's repeated attacks adding to market jitters.
That's pushed traders toward gold and away from the dollar.
Looking ahead, Citigroup thinks things could get even wilder—predicting gold might hit $5,000 and silver could reach $100 within three months if global tensions and supply issues keep building.