Gold cools off after record high, but big gains still shine

Gold prices dipped 0.4% to $4,576.79 per ounce on Tuesday, just a day after reaching an all-time high. Even with the drop, gold is up a significant 65% from last year, reflecting strong performance amid global tensions and economic worries.

Why does this matter? If you're following the markets or thinking about investing, gold's wild ride is worth noting.

HSBC thinks gold could hit $5,050 per ounce in early 2026 before easing back later in the year.

Silver's also been on fire, performing even better at 140% over the past year.

What's behind these moves? Uncertainty is fueling demand for safe-haven metals like gold.

A criminal probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell and talk of new tariffs on Iran from Donald Trump have investors looking for stability.

Plus, ongoing protests and a strong US dollar are adding to the mix.