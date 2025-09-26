GK Energy's stellar debut: What to know

GK Energy's revenue soars to ₹1,095 crore in FY25

GK Energy, founded in 2008, builds and installs solar-powered water pumps for farmers across India.

As a key partner in the government's PM-Kusum scheme, they've set up more than 62,000 pumps as of September 2025, across several states.

The company's revenue soared from ₹285 crore in FY23 to ₹1,095 crore in FY25, with profits climbing to ₹133 crore.