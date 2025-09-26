GK Energy's stellar debut: What to know
GK Energy made a solid stock market debut this week, with shares opening at ₹171 on NSE—almost 12% higher than the ₹153 issue price.
On BSE, shares started at ₹165, marking a healthy 7.8% jump.
GK Energy's revenue soars to ₹1,095 crore in FY25
GK Energy, founded in 2008, builds and installs solar-powered water pumps for farmers across India.
As a key partner in the government's PM-Kusum scheme, they've set up more than 62,000 pumps as of September 2025, across several states.
The company's revenue soared from ₹285 crore in FY23 to ₹1,095 crore in FY25, with profits climbing to ₹133 crore.
IPO oversubscribed nearly 94 times
The IPO was a hit—oversubscribed nearly 94 times—and raised about ₹464 crore through fresh shares and promoter sales.
Big investors like Pinebridge and 3P India Equity Fund backed it early on with ₹139 crore.
Most of the funds will go toward long-term working capital (₹322 crore), supporting GK Energy's growth as clean energy gains momentum in India.