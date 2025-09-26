TruAlt Bioenergy IPO: Ethanol producer's shares hint at ₹576 listing

TruAlt Bioenergy, a big name in ethanol, launched its IPO this week and saw solid interest—44% subscribed on the first day. Shares are priced between ₹472-496, with the IPO set to raise about ₹839 crore.

Retail investors show interest in the IPO By Friday noon, retail investors took up 30%, non-institutional investors at 24%, and qualified institutional buyers showed major confidence at 86%.

The IPO is drawing attention in the gray market too, trading around ₹80 above issue price—hinting at a possible listing near ₹576 per share.

TruAlt's business and financials TruAlt runs five distilleries in Karnataka and mainly produces ethanol from molasses and syrup.

They hold a steady 3.6% market share as of FY25, ramped up revenue by over half to ₹1,968 crore this year, and grew profits four times to hit ₹146 crore.