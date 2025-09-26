Rupee recovers a bit to 88.70 against US dollar

Foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹5,000 crore yesterday

If you follow markets or travel abroad, currency swings hit close to home.

Even with today's gain, the rupee is still feeling pressure—foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹5,000 crore from Indian stocks just yesterday.

Plus, rising oil prices (now at $69.57 a barrel) mean India's import bills go up, which can drag the rupee down again.