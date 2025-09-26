Rupee recovers a bit to 88.70 against US dollar
The rupee edged up to 88.70 against the US dollar on Friday, recovering a bit from its all-time low yesterday.
This small boost came as the US dollar slipped and India-US trade talks in New York concluded as the Indian team returned home.
Foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹5,000 crore yesterday
If you follow markets or travel abroad, currency swings hit close to home.
Even with today's gain, the rupee is still feeling pressure—foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹5,000 crore from Indian stocks just yesterday.
Plus, rising oil prices (now at $69.57 a barrel) mean India's import bills go up, which can drag the rupee down again.
RBI's policy meeting on October 1 is crucial
All eyes are now on the RBI's big policy meeting on October 1.
With global tensions and oil price spikes making things unpredictable, everyone's waiting to see how India's central bank will respond—and what that means for your money in the coming weeks.