IBPS PO prelims results today: How to check
IBPS is set to release the Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims results today, September 26, 2025.
The exam took place last month for over 5,200 bank jobs across India.
If you sat for it, you can check your result at ibps.in using your roll number and date of birth or password.
Results will be out in PDF format
The results will be out as a PDF listing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage.
Don't forget to download your scorecard—it'll come in handy later.
If you're through, get ready for the Mains on October 12. That round tests reasoning and computer aptitude, English, data analysis, and general/economy/banking awareness.
What comes next?
Clear the Mains and you'll move on to the final interview—the last hurdle before becoming a Probationary Officer in a public sector bank.
This whole process is a big deal for anyone hoping to kick off their banking career.
Good luck if you're waiting on those results!