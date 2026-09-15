Gland Pharma buys Gland Pharma USA Inc for about $5L
Business
Gland Pharma, based in Hyderabad, is buying out its US subsidiary, Gland Pharma USA Inc. for about $5 lakh in cash consideration.
This means the American arm will now be a direct part of the parent company, making things simpler and cutting out extra corporate layers.
Gland Pharma says US operations unchanged
The company says this move won't change how things run day-to-day. Its US team will keep handling marketing and distribution as usual.
Gland Pharma shared that this step is all about streamlining for efficiency while keeping business steady and stable.